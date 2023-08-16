13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday, August 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy this morning with another mild start in the mid and upper 80s. A mostly sunny afternoon sends highs to 103° with increased humidity. There's a 20% chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm around Southern Nevada today, tomorrow, and Friday. Afternoon highs range from 103° to 105° during this stretch as the humid weather remains in place. Lows at night will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend rain chances climb from 70% to 80% as a tropical system moving up Mexico's Pacific coast sends abundant moisture to the Desert Southwest. Although this system isn't a lock for Southern Nevada just yet (it's currently 1,500 miles away) we'll need to mention the possibility for flooding this weekend through early next week. Widespread thick clouds in between areas of rain should limit high temperatures to the low 90s Saturday and the low-to-mid 80s Sunday and Monday. That would be the coolest weather Las Vegas has seen in two months.