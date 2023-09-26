13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, September 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the 60s and low 70s at daybreak, with sunny and calm conditions. Highs climb to the mid 90s today with sun and southeast breezes at 10-15 mph. Evening temperatures in the 80s will drop near 70° late tonight with 60s in cooler neighborhoods. Highs remain in the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday as mostly sunny and warm conditions continue. Gusts reach 20 mph Wednesday, and 30 mph southwest peak winds are here Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as low pressure digs from the Pacific Northwest to the Central Rockies. Highs drop from 90° Friday to the upper 70s Saturday, low 70s Sunday, and mid 70s Monday. There may be showers with this system, but as we see it now, the chance in Las Vegas is only 20% Saturday and Sunday. Higher 40% chances exist to the north from Mesquite to Caliente. A climb to the 80s is expected next week as a quiet pattern develops across the Desert Southwest.