13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, September 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Clear and calm weather continues today, with readings in the mid 60s to low 70s in Las Vegas. We'll reach the upper 80s at noon and the low 90s in the afternoon, when light southeast breezes blow at 10-15 mph. Clear this evening with a drop through the 80s, and lows late tonight back down near 70°. Wednesday afternoon turns breezy (south gusts 25 mph) with one more day in the low 90s alongside a partly cloudy sky. A round of strong wind develops Thursday, with southwest gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon kicking up dust and crosswinds. In spite of sunshine, highs are limited to the mid 80s then. Fall begins Friday (11:49 p.m. local time) and it looks dry with increasing clouds and highs in the low 80s, which is almost 10° below average. Expect highs in the mid 80s Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and light breezes. We'll climb to the upper 80s Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. Lows at night will drop to the low and mid 60s starting Wednesday night and should last through the weekend. A climb back to the low 90s is expected early next week, which is typical for late September in Southern Nevada.