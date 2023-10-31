13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, October 31, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Halloween starts in the 40s and 50s with a clear sky and calm conditions. Highs reach 70° with a sunny sky and daytime northeast breezes at 10-20 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will dip from the mid 60s at sunset at 6:00 p.m. to the upper 50s by 9:00 p.m., with partly cloudy but dry conditions and light winds around 5 mph. Lows late tonight drop to the mid 40s.

Wednesday marks the start of November, and highs will remain a bit below-average in the low 70s. Mostly sunny conditions and light breezes are expected. Highs climb to the mid 70s Thursday through the weekend. Thicker clouds at times Friday through the weekend, but no rain chances are in the forecast. Lows at night will be in the low 50s during that stretch. We "fall back" Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep, but get ready for sunset to shift from 5:41 p.m. on Saturday to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Correspondingly, sunrise will shift from 7:06 a.m. on Saturday to 6:07 a.m. on Sunday.