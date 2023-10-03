13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, October 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's a cool start in the upper 50s and low 60s this Tuesday morning. Sunshine sends afternoon highs to the upper 70s as light northeast breezes blow at 5-15 mph. Evening temperatures drop from the 70s to the 60s by midnight, with overnight readings in the low 60s. Highs reach the low 80s Wednesday, the mid 80s Thursday, and return to near 90° Friday through the weekend into early next week, which is about 5° above average for early October. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid 60s in Las Vegas during this stretch, with upper 50s in cooler parts of the valley. Aside from northeast breezes at 15-25 mph on Tuesday, the weather looks quite quiet over the next week as the storm track avoids the Desert Southwest.