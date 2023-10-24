13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, October 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We've dropped to the upper 50s and low 60s at sunrise with a clear sky and calm winds. Temperatures climb to the mid 70s by noon and sneak to 80° this afternoon. Calm conditions continue tonight, and we'll fall into the 60s by 9:00 p.m. and dip to the mid 50s after midnight. Southwest gusts increase to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon, sending highs back to the low 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s. Highs range from the mid 70s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as southwest gusts linger at 25 mph and clouds increase as weather disturbances cross the West. Dramatically cooler weather arrives Sunday behind a cool front, so expect north gusts at 30 mph, wake-up temperatures in the 40s, and daytime highs in the low 60s. We'll likely keep highs in the 60s through the first half of next week as 40s continue at night and early in the morning. No great rain chances for Southern Nevada, but small opportunities exist Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, and again this weekend. Snow levels this weekend may drop as low as 3,000 feet, so we'll keep an eye on the outside chance of a few flurries in higher elevation neighborhoods.