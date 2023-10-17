13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, October 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A pleasant start in the 60s (mild for mid-October) with high clouds and sunshine. The calm and warm stretch of weather continues across Southern Nevada the rest of the week. Highs reach 90° today, hover in the low 90s Wednesday through Friday, linger in the upper 80s Saturday, but take a small drop to the mid 80s Sunday. Evenings in the 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s will continue through the weekend. Southwest breezes pick up this weekend, and a big change looms next week as a trough of low pressure sets up across the West. Las Vegas expects highs in the mid 70s Monday, low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly upper 60s next Thursday. There's a chance of spotty showers Monday as a cold front swings through and delivers northwest breezes.