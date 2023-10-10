13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, October 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS — An area of low pressure moving from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest will increase winds and drop temperatures in Las Vegas the next few days. It's in the 70s this morning with south gusts to 20 mph. Expect sun and a climb to the upper 80s this afternoon as southwest gusts surge to 35 mph. A drop to the low 60s late tonight and early Wednesday as breezes linger. Highs are limited to the low 80s Wednesday due to northwest gusts to 25 mph. Lingering north breezes of 25 mph Thursday bring morning lows in the upper 50s and daytime highs in the mid 70s. Mid 50s early Friday morning, with calm winds, highs in the mid 70s, and a mostly cloudy sky. The weekend looks average for mid-October, with highs in the low and mid 80s and nighttime lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A slight warm-up to the mid and upper 80s early next week as sunshine and calm winds continue. Wake-up temperatures will be in the low 60s next week.