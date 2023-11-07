13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, November 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Wind remains a big part of the forecast. Southwest gusts of 25 mph this morning turn westerly today and reach 30 mph in Las Vegas, 45 mph in Red Rock Canyon, and 40 mph in the Spring Mountains. Winds shift from the northwest at 25 mph this evening and tonight as a batch of clouds brings a small 10% chance of precipitation. Lows drop to the mid 50s. Highs will be limited to the mid 60s Wednesday as north gusts hit 30 mph all day, and linger at 25 mph through Wednesday night as a clear sky continues and lows fall to the mid 40s. It will be that cold at night through the weekend. Highs stay in the mid 60s Thursday as northeast breezes linger at 10-20 mph with sunshine. Friday turns mostly cloudy (highs in upper 60s) but winds are light for the first time all week. Veterans Day on Saturday looks sunny with 40s and 50s early followed by a high in the upper 60s. Sunday and Monday will be near 70° in the afternoon with continued light breezes. Clouds gather next week and there may be opportunities for light rain Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 60s.