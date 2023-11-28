13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, November 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's chilly all week in Southern Nevada. Readings in the low 40s this morning reach 60° this afternoon as clouds thicken. Tonight drops to the low 40s in Las Vegas with a mainly clear sky. We're back near 60° on Wednesday as clouds outweigh sunshine. Expect a mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. On Friday a weather disturbance brings a 20% chance of showers, and cooler highs in the mid 50s with a 10-15 mph northwest breeze. Nights in the upper 30s and days in the mid 50s will continue this weekend. Upper 50s early next week on Monday as a partly cloudy sky and light winds continue.