13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, November 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's clear and calm and chilly this morning. Sunshine sends highs to the mid 60s today. Winds look light the next few days. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, which is Thanksgiving Day. Thicker clouds are expected late Wednesday through Thursday midday, but only a stray sprinkle is possible across Southern Nevada as snow showers trek across Utah for Thanksgiving Day. Nighttime lows remain in the mid 40s through Thursday night. That's typically cool for late November in Southern Nevada. North breezes (gusts 20 mph) return Friday through the weekend, dropping highs to the upper 50s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with nighttime lows in the upper 30s. Breezes should relax starting Monday in Las Vegas.