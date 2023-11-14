13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday, November 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the 50s with sunshine. It remains calm today and afternoon highs will reach the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky. There may be a few sprinkles tonight, but clearing clouds late allow lows to fall to the low 50s. Sunny conditions early Wednesday give way to thicker clouds and a 50% chance of passing showers (with the potential for thunder) in the afternoon and evening. Highs Wednesday will hit the low 70s. Thursday looks quiet, with 50s early and low 70s later under a partly cloudy sky. Shower chances return Friday afternoon, Friday night, Saturday, and should diminish Saturday night in time for the F1 Grand Prix. Temperatures will remain near 70° Friday as things turn damp at times with a mostly cloudy sky, although breezes will remain light. Saturday sees upper 60s with mostly cloudy weather and occasional damp conditions, but again, we're hopeful that the race Saturday night remains dry. Bundle up, as temperatures will be in the 50s with a few 5-15 mph breezes during the race. Sunday and Monday see northwest gusts of 25 mph and that will keep highs in the mid and upper 60s.