13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We start with temperatures in the 70s and more clouds than sun at sunrise in Las Vegas. Today delivers another round of possible thundershowers (a 40% chance in Las Vegas after midday) as highs hover in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated thundershowers are still possible tonight, and the chance lingers Wednesday (20%) as highs remain in the upper 80s. Nighttime lows in the low 70s the rest of the week will mean cooler temperatures each morning. We'll trend drier by Thursday (only a 10% chance) with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 80s. Sunshine is the rule Friday through the weekend as highs climb back to the low 90s. Breezy conditions are expected this weekend, with southwest gusts to 25 mph Saturday, 30 mph Sunday, and 25 mph Monday (when highs dip back to the upper 80s).