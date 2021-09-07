13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Sep. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures are in the 80s this morning with calm and clear conditions. Tuesday afternoon sees a record-tying high of 108° with sunshine and an east breeze at 5-15 mph. An evening in the 90s will give way to a warm nighttime low of 83°, which should break the record warm low temperature of 81°. Wednesday sees temperatures return to 108° as an Excessive Heat Warning continues alongside sunshine and calm conditions. Slight humidity delivers scattered mountain storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (the rain chance down in Las Vegas is only 10%) which should drop temperatures a few degrees. Those highs remain well above-average, however, at 105° Thursday, and 104° Friday through Monday. Breezes will blow from the southwest at 10-20 mph Thursday through the weekend. Low temperatures remain in the low 80s during this stretch. There are signs that this hot weather pattern will moderate by the middle of next week.