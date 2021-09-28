13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Sep. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Wildfire smoke continues to blanket Southern Nevada but should thin out in Las Vegas this afternoon. We're in the 70s this morning with south winds up to 20 mph, and afternoon highs hit the upper 80s as southwest gusts reach 30 mph. Aside from the smoke, it looks mostly sunny this morning and partly cloudy this afternoon. A cold front comes through tonight, so breezes will shift from southwest to the north at 10-20 mph and temperatures will drop to the mid 60s. North breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday will keep us in the 60s and 70s in the morning and afternoon highs won't escape the low 80s with partly cloudy conditions expected. Wake up temperatures in the low 60s and daytime highs in the 80s are expected to continue Thursday and Friday. Northeast gusts to 20 mph on Thursday should relax and stay under 15 mph Friday through early next week. Mid 60s early with low 90s in the afternoon are coming this weekend. Upper 60s early and low 90s in the afternoon are expected early next week on Monday as dry weather marches on.