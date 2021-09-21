13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Sep. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 60s this morning with northeast breezes at 10-20 mph and a clear sky. We'll climb to the low 90s this afternoon with lingering northeast breezes at 10-20 mph, less smoke, and plenty of sunshine. We drop to the upper 60s and low 70s tonight under quiet and calm conditions. Wednesday marks the start of fall, but Mother Nature didn't get the memo: readings climb from the low 70s to the mid 90s with light south winds at 5-15 mph. Thursday through the upcoming weekend also looks warm, in the mid 90s, as daytime breezes stay under 15 mph. Late night and early morning temperatures will dip to the low 70s during this stretch, so morning activities will continue to be comfortable. Small rain chances in the valley (10%) are possible on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Mountain rain chances are at 10% on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, then increase to 20%-30% this weekend through Monday.