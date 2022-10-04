13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Sunny weather is in the forecast today through Friday, with wake-up temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. This is about 5° above-average for early October. Breezes look light, under 15 mph, as the jet stream stay well north of the Desert Southwest. Overnight and early morning lows remain in the mid 60s to low 70s during this stretch. An uptick in humidity on Sunday delivers small storm chances to Southern Nevada (10% in the valleys, 30% in the mountains) which should keep highs in the upper 80s. That pattern will continue into early next week.