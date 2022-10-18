13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in the low and mid 60s to kick off your Tuesday. We'll bounce back to the 70s by 9:00 a.m. and reach 80° by midday before a high of 85° by 4:00 p.m. alongside northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. This evening quickly drops into the 70s, with lows back down to the low 60s the next several nights. Highs remain in the mid 80s through Friday with partly cloudy conditions. South breezes pick up to 20 mph on Friday, before a round of stronger 40 mph gusts from the southwest Saturday afternoon and night. There's a 10% chance for a shower on Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday night the most likely time for a few passing raindrops. A shift in the wind on Sunday delivers a 10° drop in high temperatures. North gusts to 25 mph on Sunday will limit highs to the low 70s, which is the coolest weather since early May in Las Vegas. Lingering north breezes at 20 mph on Monday will keep highs in the low 70s. Nighttime temperatures should cool down to the 50s Saturday night through next week, so we'll really feel like fall to finish the month of October.