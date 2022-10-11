13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny and calm as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 11 a.m. with afternoon highs near 90°. Sunshine is the rule for Las Vegas the rest of the week, although today delivers a chance for storms in the mountains between southern Clark County and Southern California. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 9 p.m. and overnight and early morning lows will remain in the mid 60s. Isolated showers and thundershowers try to develop this weekend as a weak weather system crosses along the U.S. and Mexican border. Highs should drop from the upper 80s Saturday to the low 80s Sunday and Monday as a result. Right now the rain chance in Las Vegas is 10% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 10% Monday. Another weak system may bring a second round of spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday, which would keep the cooler highs around.