Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022

Sunny and near 90° the next several afternoons
The October 11, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 08:24:05-04

LAS VEGAS — Mostly sunny and calm as we wake up to temperatures in the mid 60s this morning. We'll warm to the 80s by 11 a.m. with afternoon highs near 90°. Sunshine is the rule for Las Vegas the rest of the week, although today delivers a chance for storms in the mountains between southern Clark County and Southern California. Evening temperatures drop through the 80s to the 70s by 9 p.m. and overnight and early morning lows will remain in the mid 60s. Isolated showers and thundershowers try to develop this weekend as a weak weather system crosses along the U.S. and Mexican border. Highs should drop from the upper 80s Saturday to the low 80s Sunday and Monday as a result. Right now the rain chance in Las Vegas is 10% Saturday, 20% Sunday, and 10% Monday. Another weak system may bring a second round of spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday, which would keep the cooler highs around.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018