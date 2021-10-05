13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Oct. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Rain and thunder is possible today in Las Vegas, and the most likely time for downpours is late morning through early afternoon. Temperatures start near 70° and should be limited to 80° this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Tonight will trend completely dry with lows in the low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with low 80s and continued light breezes this afternoon. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph are expected Thursday and Friday as a system moves in from the north, dropping highs from the low 80s Thursday to the mid 70s Friday, with rain chances picking up to 40% on Friday. Nighttime lows will drop from the 60s to the 50s starting Friday night and lasting through the weekend. Highs should remain in the 70s this weekend as north breezes at 10-20 mph develop. Another system could deliver another rain chance and a likely round of wind by the middle of next week.