13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Northwest winds at 15-25 mph across the northern Las Vegas valley make temperatures near 50° feel even chillier. The Strip and southern parts of town will feel north winds at 10-20 mph from late morning through afternoon. Lots of sunshine today, but highs will be limited to the upper 60s to near 70° in most spots. Evening temperatures quickly dip to the 50s with lows late tonight back down to the upper 40s and low 50s. Calmer conditions Wednesday as sunshine sends highs to the low 70s. Wednesdsay night and beyond should see lows in the mid 50s, on average. In spite of a few northeast breezes at 10-20 mph on Thursday highs should hit the upper 70s as sunshine continues. Highs remain in the upper 70s Friday through the weekend, with calm conditions Friday and Saturday yielding to some 10-20 mph southwest winds on Sunday. We'll dip to the mid 70s on Monday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected this weekend and Monday, but no rain chances are in the forecast.