13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Oct. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the upper 40s and low 50s this Tuesday morning with a clear sky and variable breezes at 5-10 mph. Highs reach near 70° today with calm winds and lots of sun. Tonight we'll dip to the low 50s. We enjoy quiet conditions with increasing high clouds the rest of the week. Highs reach the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be near 80° Friday as southwest breezes hit 10-15 mph. Lows this week will range in the 50s at night. Southwest winds pick up this weekend, with 20 mph gusts Saturday (high 78°) and 25 mph gusts Sunday (high 77°). Monday delivers a rain chance (20% in the valley) with southwest gusts to 30 mph and highs in the low 70s.