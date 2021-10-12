13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's still windy this morning with northwest gusts past 40 mph and wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s with wind chills in the upper 30s. Grab a coat and watch for blowing dust and strong crosswinds during the morning commute. Clouds with spotty light showers early this morning will quickly give way to sun during the morning commute, but afternoon northwest gusts to 25 mph will limit highs to the mid 60s (our coolest day since May). Tonight drops to the mid 40s with west winds at 5-15 mph. Wednesday starts in the 40s and highs will again be limited to the 60s in spite of sunshine and calmer conditions. Chilly morning temperatures near 50° on Thursday will give way to highs back near 70° in the afternoon although north winds will hit at 10-20 mph. Similar weather is expected on Friday. We'll climb from the mid 70s Saturday to near 80° Sunday and Monday. Partly cloudy weather is expected this weekend, but no rain is in the forecast. Highs should remain near 80° early next week on Monday.