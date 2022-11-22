13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS — It's a cold start in the upper 30s and low 40s at sunrise in Las Vegas with a partly cloudy sky and calm conditions. Mostly sunny weather this afternoon will send temperatures back near 60° with winds remaining light at 5-10 mph. Mainly clear this evening as readings drop from the 50s into the 40s by 8:00 p.m. and lows dip near 40° late. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with north winds at 10-15 mph and highs in the mid 60s. A weather system in the Central Rockies on Thanksgiving will deliver north winds at 15-20 mph to Las Vegas. Apart from the Turkey Day breezes, the forecast looks nice: temperatures start in the low 40s, finish in the low 60s, and we'll remain mostly sunny. Low and mid 60s Friday through the weekend as dry weather continues and winds stay under 15 mph. Next week, a weather system kicks up the wind, with southwest gusts to 30 mph starting Monday. Scattered showers are possible late Monday through Tuesday, which should drop highs from the low 60s to the 50s in Las Vegas as clouds turn thick. Mountain snow showers are expected with this system, although at this point in time it doesn't look like a major snowfall is likely.