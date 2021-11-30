13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS —A ridge of high pressure across the West continues to deliver sunshine and calm conditions to Las Vegas. After a chilly early morning in the 40s and low 50s at sunrise, highs reach the mid 70s today and the low 70s tomorrow. Lows remain in the 40s and low 50s the next several nights as clear and calm conditions continue. Daytime highs drop to the 69°-70° range Thursday and Friday through the weekend into early next week, which is still 10° above average. Winds remain under 10-15 mph in Las Vegas during this stretch, although the Colorado River Valley will see gusts of 30-35 mph today and tomorrow, and likely again on Sunday and Monday. A shift in the pattern occurs next week and should drop highs closer to the low 60s by the middle of next week. No rain chances are anticipated anytime soon.