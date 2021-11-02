13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Grab a sweatshirt or light jacket as we start near 60°. We'll be partly cloudy through midday but more sun is expected as the afternoon wears on. Look for highs in the mid 70s with east winds at only 5-10 mph today. We'll drop to the 60s this evening and lows late tonight will dip to the upper 50s. Daytime highs hover in the upper 70s the rest of the week with calm conditions and a mostly sunny sky. Nighttime lows will continue to dip to the 50s this week. No rain is expected this week, either.