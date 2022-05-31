13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Clear and cool early, with sunrise temperatures in the 60s. The east side of the valley has a 5-15 mph breeze but most of us are fairly calm. Mostly sunny and in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with northeast 10-15 mph breezes. We'll dip through the 70s this evening with overnight lows back in the mid 60s. Warming to the low 90s Wednesday with continued light breezes from the northeast and east alongside plenty of sun. Southwest breezes Thursday (15-25 mph) push highs to 100°, and Friday through the weekend offer mid and upper 90s as gusts continue at 25-30 mph from the southwest each afternoon. Next week delivers a hot stretch of weather with afternoon temperatures ranging from 100° to 105°.