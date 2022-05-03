13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Northwest winds up to 35 mph this morning as we wake to the 60s with hazy conditions. Highs reach the low 80s this afternoon, as north gusts linger at 25 mph. Tonight looks breezy (20 mph gusts) with lows in the low 60s late. Northeast gusts linger at 20 mph as we reach 85° on Wednesday. A jump to 95° arrives Thursday (the hottest of the year) as southwest gusts reach 30 mph. Friday remains hot, at 97°, as southwest breezes hit 25 mph. Mother's Day weekend looks windy, with southwest gusts to 40 mph Saturday (92°) and west gusts to 45 mph Sunday (81°) causing blowing dusts, spotty outages, and crosswinds while driving. We don't see any triple digit heat threat during the first week of May, although Friday will be close. Las Vegas typically sees its first 100° day of the year by the end of the month, but triple digits are possible at any point in the month if a warm pattern develops.