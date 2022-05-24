13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Northeast winds at 10-20 mph early this morning on the east side of the valley, elsewhere it's fairly calm. We're all clear with sunrise temperatures on either side of 70°. Highs climb to the low 90s today with sunshine, and hit the upper 90s Wednesday. Afternoon breezes remain under 15 mph today and tomorrow. Nighttime lows will only dip to the low and mid 70s the rest of the week. Triple digits on Thursday (102°) as southwest gusts reach 25 mph. Upper 90s on Friday with mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Southwest gusts increase to 30 mph Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Memorial Day Monday should deliver a dip to the low 90s as north breezes develop at 10-20 mph. Low 90s again next Tuesday, before triple digit heat arrives next Wednesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will cool to the 60s Sunday night, Monday night, and Tuesday night.