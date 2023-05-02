13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's a breezy and cool morning in the 50s so a light jacket or sweatshirt is in order if you're outside for more than a moment. Look for south gusts to 25 mph this morning and 30 mph this afternoon, when highs reach the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Tonight drops to the mid 50s again with lingering southwest breezes up to 15 mph. Wednesday returns to the upper 70s as south winds persist at 15-30 mph under a mix of clouds and partial sun. Spotty showers and thundershowers are possible Thursday (40% chance) with even cooler highs in the upper 60s (more than 15° below-average for early May) and southwest gusts to 35 mph. Mid 70s return Friday (about 10° below-average) and there's a small chance of a shower early, around 20%. Expect upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Wind gusts limited to 20 mph on Friday and Saturday, then a stretch of warm breezes at 15-25 mph from the southwest Sunday through next week as we climb through the 80s and back to the low 90s starting next Wednesday. Pollen levels remain high with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.