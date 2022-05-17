13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s at sunrise but we see a quick climb through the 80s after 8 a.m. with low 90s by 11 a.m. and upper 90s after 2 p.m. Southwest gusts hit 25 mph this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. We'll drop from the low 90s through the 80s this evening as southwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph, and lows late tonight will dip to the low 70s. Gusts reach 20 mph on Tuesday (highs in the upper 90s) and increase to 35 mph Thursday, which will propel highs to 100° for the first time this year. A brief drop to the mid 80s Friday as north gusts reach 25-30 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s through Thursday night, then the 60s Friday and Saturday nights. Highs climb from the low 90s Saturday to the mid 90s Sunday, with a stretch of afternoons near 100° expected most of next week.