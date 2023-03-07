13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Fairly calm today with winds under 10 mph in Las Vegas. Wake-up temperatures in the low 40s will climb to the low 60s this afternoon. After some early high clouds we'll look for sunny conditions the rest of today. Lows tonight will dip to near 40° under a clear sky with calm conditions. Wednesday looks windy, with daytime southwest gusts of 25-35 mph and highs in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Less wind on Thursday, with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 60s again. A round of southwest breezes at 15-25 mph is here on Friday and Saturday, alongside our first 70° weather since February. Las Vegas only hit the 70s four times between November and February, so the fact that we've got a stretch of 70s from Friday through early next week is notable. The average high in mid-March is in the low 70s, so this kind of mild air isn't unusual for Southern Nevada this time of year. Lows at night will be in the low 50s from Thursday night through next week. There's a small 10% shower chance on Friday, and then again on Tuesday, with a 20% chance next Wednesday.