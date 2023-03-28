13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A brief warm-up today to near 70° for the first time in two weeks under a mostly sunny sky while south gusts hit 20 mph this afternoon and evening. Southwest breezes linger tonight while lows drop to the low 50s. Wednesday delivers the chance of passing light showers, stronger southwest gusts of 25-35 mph as the day wears on, and highs in the mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. West and southwest breezes linger at 25 mph on Thursday as highs struggle to escape the upper 50s and the chance of daytime showers develops across Southern Nevada. Mid 60s return Friday with mostly sunny weather and a few lingering 20 mph gusts. We're back to the low 70s on Saturday and mid 70s Sunday as we flip the calendar to April with a few 20 mph and 25 mph gusts, respectively. A round of 40 mph southwest gusts on Monday will keep us near 70°, but then a dip to the low and mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday as breezes drop to 15-20 mph.