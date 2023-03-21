13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Rain is widespread this morning, so be ready for a damp and slow early commute. South breezes at 10-20 mph will hit 25-35 mph this afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 40s early, and highs are limited to the upper 50s today, which is 15° below-average. Off and on showers continue the rest of today into tonight, and should once again turn widespread this afternoon. Lows tonight drop to the upper 40s and rain should diminish after midnight while southwest winds blow at 30-40 mph. Similar strong gusts carry over into Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with afternoon gusts at 20-30 mph and highs again in the upper 50s, with a 10% chance of pop-up thundershowers.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for elevations above 5,500 feet (including Spring Mountains and Lincoln County). Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon will see 10" to 20" of snow with gusts past 50 mph making travel very difficult today, tonight, and tomorrow.

Thursday looks cool, in the low 60s, with west winds at 10-20 mph and a mix of clouds and some sun. Friday will be decent, in the mid 60s with mostly sunny weather and northwest and west breezes limited to 10-15 mph. The weekend will be chilly for late March with highs only in the upper 50s and some 15-20 mph breezes. Saturday is mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers, while Sunday should be mostly sunny.