13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Mostly cloudy and breezy this morning with early temperatures in the 50s as south winds blow at 10-20 mph. A few sprinkles are possible by late morning, and light-to-moderate showers will spread across the Las Vegas valley after midday. Highs only reach the mid and upper 60s this afternoon as southwest winds increase to 25-35 mph. Rain totals will be light, just a few hundredths this afternoon, but slippery roads are possible during the drive home. A few more light showers are possible this evening, and the chance of light rain continues in Las Vegas tonight. Southwest winds continue to blow at 20-30 mph tonight while readings only drop to the mid-and-upper 50s. Breezy daytime conditions on Wednesday (southwest 15-25 mph) as a few isolated morning showers linger in Southern Nevada before an uptick in scattered heavier showers and possibly thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon through evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s again Wednesday. West breezes (10-20 mph) linger Wednesday evening but dip to 10-15 mph from the northwest Wednesday night, sending readings to the upper 40s as the sky clears. Thursday and Friday will be dry, a bit breezy (10-20 mph), and cooler-than-average in the low-and-mid 60s after starting in the 40s each morning. Mid 60s continue this weekend, with a mostly cloudy sky. A few breezes at 10-20 mph return Sunday through Monday. There's another chance for a few showers early next week, so highs will likely remain cooler-than-average in the upper 50s and low 60s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.