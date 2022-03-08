13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Mar. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures have dropped to the upper 30s and low 40s this morning, with winds under 10 mph. Today will be sunny early and partly cloudy later, with calm conditions and highs in the low 60s, which is below average for early March. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s and upper 30s away from The Strip. Wednesday afternoon delivers 70° with partly cloudy conditions and southwest gusts to 20 mph. North winds will hit 30 mph late Wednesday night and then 40 mph on Thursday, dropping readings to the low 40s in the morning and keeping them in the mid 50s in the afternoon under partly cloudy conditions and a 20% shower chance. Blowing dust and crosswinds while driving are expected on Thursday. Friday morning is cold, in the low and mid 30s, then it looks breezy (northeast gusts to 20 mph) with highs near 62° and a sunny sky. Saturday looks fairly calm (gusts 15 mph) with a high of 68°. Sunday looks similar, with warmer weather in the low 70s. Mid-to-upper 70s are here early next week.