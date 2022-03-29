13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Mar. 29, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We start off in the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of clouds and partial sun. Breezes from the west under 15 mph this morning, then from the northwest this afternoon at 10-20 mph. Expect a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers between late afternoon and early evening. We'll dip to the mid 50s tonight as the sky clears. Quiet conditions are expected across Southern Nevada Wednesday through the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, before climbing to the low 80s this weekend. Gusts increase to 25 mph on Sunday and Monday. Monday sees a small rain chance (20%) and a cool down to the upper 70s. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 50s.