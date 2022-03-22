13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Mar. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS —We wake to the 50s and lingering northeast winds at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. This afternoon delivers mid 70s, mostly sunny conditions, and lingering northeast gusts to 25 mph. A Wind Advisory continues for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley as north gusts hit 45 mph. Tonight looks mainly clear with north breezes at 10-20 mph and lows in the low 50s. Wednesday looks calm, sunny, and in the mid-to-upper 70s. Thursday delivers the first official 80° day of the year (Las Vegas expects to hit 84°) as light winds continue alongside sunshine. Friday and Saturday flirt with 90° for the first time this year, with a forecast of 89° and 91°, respectively. Partly cloudy and continued calm on Friday, but turning mostly cloudy Saturday as south winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Sunday sees southwest gusts up to 35 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the mid 80s. Monday delivers mostly cloudy weather, a 20% chance for passing showers, southwest gusts to 25 mph, and highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.