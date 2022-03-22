Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Mar. 22, 2022

Breezy but milder today
The March 22, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 07:58:43-04

LAS VEGAS —We wake to the 50s and lingering northeast winds at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. This afternoon delivers mid 70s, mostly sunny conditions, and lingering northeast gusts to 25 mph. A Wind Advisory continues for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley as north gusts hit 45 mph. Tonight looks mainly clear with north breezes at 10-20 mph and lows in the low 50s. Wednesday looks calm, sunny, and in the mid-to-upper 70s. Thursday delivers the first official 80° day of the year (Las Vegas expects to hit 84°) as light winds continue alongside sunshine. Friday and Saturday flirt with 90° for the first time this year, with a forecast of 89° and 91°, respectively. Partly cloudy and continued calm on Friday, but turning mostly cloudy Saturday as south winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Sunday sees southwest gusts up to 35 mph, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the mid 80s. Monday delivers mostly cloudy weather, a 20% chance for passing showers, southwest gusts to 25 mph, and highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018