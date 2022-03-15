13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Mar. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s with breezes at 5-15 mph and a mostly sunny sky. We expect our first official 80° day of the year (we've been in the upper 70s several times already) despite turning mostly cloudy this afternoon. Southwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph. Still breezy tonight as temperatures fall off to the mid 50s. Wednesday will be windy, with northwest gusts to 25-30 mph, highs in the mid 70s, and a mostly sunny sky. Scattered daytime showers may develop to the northeast, in places like Mesquite and St. George. Expect another push of afternoon clouds on Thursday for St. Patrick's Day as highs reach the low 70s and northeast winds blow at 10-20 mph. Friday looks fantastic, with a mostly sunny sky, winds under 15 mph, and highs in the upper 70s. Another round of wind this weekend, with southwest gusts to 25-30 mph Saturday, a mostly cloudy sky, and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday delivers a big drop to the mid 60s, passing rain showers, a mostly cloudy sky, and gusts up to 25 mph shifting from southwest to northwest as a cold front moves through. We'll be near 70° Monday as north breezes linger and sunshine returns. A big warm-up moves in the rest of next week, with low 80s likely next Wednesday and Thursday.