13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Mar. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 40s and low 50s at sunrise, but another warm afternoon is expected with highs in the upper 70s, sunshine, and northeast breezes at 10-15 mph. We'll drop to the 60s this evening with a low of 50° after midnight. Wednesday sees increasing high clouds late but should be another warm day in the upper 70s with breezes at only 5-10 mph. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph on Thursday as clouds thicken, but we will squeeze out one final warm day, with highs flirting with 80° for the first time this year. A big cool down arrives Friday (high of 64°) with a 20% chance of showers, mostly cloudy conditions, and west-southwest gusts at 15-25 mph. Saturday delivers highs in the upper 50s, mostly cloudy weather, another 20% chance of showers, and west winds at 15-30 mph. Sunday sees partly cloudy weather, northwest winds at 10-20 mph, and highs near 60°. Wake up temperatures in the 50s Thursday and Friday will drop to the low 40s and even upper 30s this weekend, and stay there through early next week. Highs will linger in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday before returning to the mid 60s by midweek. Gusts of 15-25 mph should continue Monday, and perhaps Tuesday, but winds should relax by midweek.