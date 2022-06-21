13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s this morning but we expect a quick climb through the 80s after 8am and 90s after 11am. Highs reach 99° today as sunshine continues alongside southeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Clouds increase tonight as lows dip to the upper 70s and a 20% chance for showers arrives after midnight. Mostly cloudy, slightly muggy conditions with a continued 20% shower chance are forecast for Wednesday, although the chance should diminish after dark. Highs tomorrow reach the mid 90s and an uptick in humidity may be noticeable. Lingering mugginess on Thursday helps a few afternoon thundershowers develop, although the chance is only 20% in Las Vegas. Highs surge past 100° with partly cloudy conditions and southwest breezes at 10-20 mph. Friday through the weekend sees highs approach 105°. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and the elderly.