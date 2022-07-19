LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the local mountains while valley rain chances dwindle to 10%. Look mostly sunny skies paired with temperatures hitting 108° Tuesday afternoon. We'll see continued impacts from the monsoon moisture- dewpoints are in the 50s and 60s, which can make our heat feel uncomfortable. From here, we're drying out and heating up with daytime highs hitting near 110° Wednesday through Friday. A pattern change brings the possibility of more monsoon storms next weekend with temperatures falling closer to 105°.