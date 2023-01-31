13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Wind chills are in the 20s this morning as cold north winds blow at 15-25 mph in Las Vegas. North valley neighborhoods will have 30 mph gusts. Highs will struggle to reach 50° this afternoon in spite of full sun. North winds weaken to 5-15 mph this evening and tonight, when lows drop back near freezing (low 30s). Wednesday delivers sun and daytime highs in the mid 50s with calm winds under 10 mph. It's partly-to-mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° and winds at only 5-10 mph. A stretch of milder air arrives this weekend, and for the first time in about a month highs will reach the low 60s (Saturday) and mid 60s (Sunday). Winds pick back up to 15-25 mph Sunday (southwest), Sunday night (northwest), and Monday (north) as a cold front crosses Southern Nevada. This means chillier air (upper 50s) Monday and Tuesday. Lows drop to the mid 30s Wednesday night and will be closer to 40° Thursday night into the weekend.