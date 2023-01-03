13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS — On the heels of a few light showers Monday evening and Monday night, some lingering clouds as we wake to the low 40s this Tuesday morning. Increasing sun toward late morning and midday, with afternoon highs in the low 50s alongside light east breezes at 5-10 mph. Lows will remain in the low 40s each night for the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy conditions on Wednesday accompany a 30% chance of showers in the morning and afternoon, although amounts would be light, likely only a few hundredths of an inch for areas that do see rain. Highs tomorrow are again limited to the low 50s due to thick clouds and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Thursday brings a 70% chance of wet weather between sunrise and evening, with amounts between 0.10" and 0.20" around Las Vegas, so slippery streets could cause some traffic crashes when the rain if falling. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s and breezes will pick up from the south at 10-20 mph. We'll remain in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday through the weekend into early next week. A mix of clouds and sun accompanies dry weather on Friday and Saturday, although more clouds and a 20% chance for showers sneaks back into Southern Nevada on Sunday and Monday.