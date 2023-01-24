13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Sunny weather the rest of the week with mornings in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. North winds will blow at 10-20 mph today. Expect highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s all week. Some lingering northeast breezes Wednesday (20 mph gusts) and Thursday (25 mph gusts) but a break from the blustery conditions is expected Friday and Saturday. Borderline breezy weather returns Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (20 mph) as sun gives way to icnreasing clouds and small rain chances develop, to the tune of 10%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.