13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS — It's in the low 40s this morning with clouds on the way out of Las Vegas and some northwest breezes at 10-20 mph, so you'll want to bundle up! Today will be partly cloudy with highs limted to the low 50s. There's a small chance (about 20%) that Las Vegas sees a few additional showers between late morning and early evening. The chance is a bit better (30%) for areas east and south of the valley. Tonight looks calm and mainly clear and cold, with lows in the mid 30s. Each night the rest of the week and this weekend will be similarly cold. Wednesday looks calm and mostly sunny but remains below-average with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Another system swings through on Thursday, delivering a 40% chance of valley rain showers during the daytime and the evening, with breezes at 10-20 mph shifting from southwest to northwest as the day wears on. Snow showers may reach as low as 3,500 feet on Thursday, which means flakes may fly on the west and south sides of the Las Vegas valley in places like Summerlin and Anthem. Thursday starts in the mid 30s at daybreak and will only climb to the upper 40s, which is more than 10° colder than usual for mid-January!

Friday through the weekend remains chilly, with wake-up readings in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect dry weather during this stretch, but it will be occasionally breezy, with 20 mph gusts on Friday, calm weather Saturday, 20 mph gusts Sunday, and 25 mph gusts Monday.