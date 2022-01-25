13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Readings range from the upper 30s to the low 50s at daybreak, with north winds expected at 15-25 mph by 9 a.m. and 20-30 mph the rest of the day. Gusts will reach 40 mph on Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley, and 30 mph in Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Our high of 60° will feel chilly in spite of sunshine. Lows drop to the upper 30s tonight as north winds linger at 10-20 mph. Look for cooler afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s Wednesday with lingering gusts to 20 mph in Las Vegas as sunshine continues. Highs reach the low 60s Thursday through the weekend, which is about average for the end of January. A few north breezes up to 20 mph on Thursday, then northeast winds will stay under 15 mph Friday through the weekend. Thicker high clouds are expected Friday, this weekend, and early next week. Southwest winds will increase to 20 mph on Monday. We're on the lookout for a cooler pattern with the chance of some showers by the middle or end of next week.