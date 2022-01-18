13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Passing showers are part of the Tuesday morning forecast, so be ready for wet streets and occasional rain during the commute. We start in the 40s, and afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 50s. Clouds give way to increasing sun by the end of the afternoon, and winds should be light at only 5-10 mph. Lows tonight will drop to the low 40s under a clear sky. Mostly sunny weather is expected Wednesday through the weekend, as highs hover in the low 60s and nighttime lows remain in the low 40s. A round of north breezes arrives Friday (20 mph gusts) and Saturday (25 mph gusts) as a system crosses the Central Rockies, but no rain chances are expected.