13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Waking up to the mid 30s to low 40s with a clear sky and a few occasional 5-10 mph breezes. Sunny today with highs in the low 60s this afternoon and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Laughlin will continue to see north gusts of 30-35 mph the next few days. Partly cloudy tonight and Wednesday morning as lows drop to the low 40s and upper 30s. Highs return to the mid 60s Wednesday with partly sunny conditions and valley winds again from the northeast at 5-15 mph. Thicker clouds Thursday, but only a 10% chance of spotty light rain with highs in the low 60s. Very small rain chances linger Friday and Saturday, only around 10%, with highs in the mid and low 60s, respectively. North winds up to 20 mph are expected in Las Vegas Friday and Saturday. Highs linger in the low 60s Sunday through early next week.