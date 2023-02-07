13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures in the low and mid 40s feel like the 30s due to northwest winds at 10-20 mph early this morning. Sunny and near 60° today, but north and northeast breezes will linger at 10-20 mph. Lows tonight drop near 40° as calm conditions develop. Wednesday should remain calm (winds 5-10 mph) and sunny with a high of 64°. Thursday is a bit breezy (northeast 10-20 mph) and in the low 60s as sunshine continues. Friday looks calm and partly cloudy as highs return near 60°. Northwest gusts to 20 mph on Saturday with a mix of clouds and partial sun as readings reach the low 60s. Sunday is breezier, with north winds at 15-25 mph and highs near 60° as partly to mostly cloudy weather persists. Next week delivers lingering breezes and a possible drop to highs in the low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.