13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023

Breezy and chilly this morning, near 60° this afternoon
The February 7, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 08:22:36-05

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures in the low and mid 40s feel like the 30s due to northwest winds at 10-20 mph early this morning. Sunny and near 60° today, but north and northeast breezes will linger at 10-20 mph. Lows tonight drop near 40° as calm conditions develop. Wednesday should remain calm (winds 5-10 mph) and sunny with a high of 64°. Thursday is a bit breezy (northeast 10-20 mph) and in the low 60s as sunshine continues. Friday looks calm and partly cloudy as highs return near 60°. Northwest gusts to 20 mph on Saturday with a mix of clouds and partial sun as readings reach the low 60s. Sunday is breezier, with north winds at 15-25 mph and highs near 60° as partly to mostly cloudy weather persists. Next week delivers lingering breezes and a possible drop to highs in the low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

